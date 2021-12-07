Left Menu

Early indications suggest Omicron more transmissible than Delta, UK PM tells ministers

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-12-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 18:00 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Early indications suggest that the Omicron coronavirus variant is more transmissible than the earlier Delta variant, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his top team of cabinet ministers on Tuesday.

"The prime minister said it was too early to draw conclusions on the characteristics of Omicron but that early indications were that it was more transmissible than Delta," Johnson's spokesman told reporters.

