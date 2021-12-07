Sonia Gandhi to address Cong Parliamentary Party meet

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will address a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party in Parliament on Wednesday, party sources said.

The meeting will be held in the Central Hall of Parliament at 9.30 am which will be attended by all party MPs from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, they said.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will also be in attendance. The Congress has been pressing for revoking the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs and the proceedings of the Upper House have been disrupted due to opposition protests over the issue.

