Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi to address Cong Parliamentary Party meet

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 18:11 IST
Sonia Gandhi to address Cong Parliamentary Party meet
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will address a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party in Parliament on Wednesday, party sources said.

The meeting will be held in the Central Hall of Parliament at 9.30 am which will be attended by all party MPs from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, they said.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will also be in attendance. The Congress has been pressing for revoking the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs and the proceedings of the Upper House have been disrupted due to opposition protests over the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021