Britain considering more defensive support for Ukraine
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-12-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 18:20 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain stands by Ukraine and is considering extending more defensive support to the former Soviet republic, a British junior foreign minister said on Tuesday.
"Let us be very clear: we stand by Ukraine," Vicky Ford told the British parliament. "We are considering an extension of purely defensive support to Ukraine to help Ukraine defend itself. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin needs to deescalate now."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kremlin raises alarm over weapons supplies to Ukraine
Kremlin says it is alarmed by U.S.-backed armament push for Ukraine
Ukraine airborne troops hold drill amid growing border tensions
Italy's Draghi and Russia's Putin discuss migrant crisis, energy prices, Ukraine-statement
U.S. concerned about Russian military buildup near Ukraine-White House