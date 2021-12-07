World News Roundup: Motorcycle bomb kills four in Iraq, official blames Islamic State; Biden to tell Putin he'll face toughest sanctions yet if he invades Ukraine and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Motorcycle bomb kills four in Iraq, official blames Islamic State

A bomb killed four people in the southern Iraqi city of Basra on Tuesday, the first such attack in years in a part of the country that has enjoyed relative stability, and a senior official said Islamic State militants were suspected of carrying it out. The blast, near a major hospital in the predominantly Shi'ite Muslim city, was caused by a motorbike rigged with explosives, the military said in a statement, citing preliminary information.

Biden to tell Putin he'll face toughest sanctions yet if he invades Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden will tell Russian President Vladimir Putin in a video conference later on Tuesday that Russia and its banks could be hit with the toughest economic sanctions yet if it invades Ukraine, U.S. officials said. They said the sanctions, which one source said could target Russia's biggest banks and Moscow's ability to convert roubles into dollars and other currencies, were designed to dissuade Putin from using tens of thousands of troops massed near the Ukrainian border to attack its southern neighbour.

Myanmar junta official visits Cambodia after Suu Kyi sentencing

Myanmar's military-appointed foreign minister, Wunna Maung Lwin, held talks in Cambodia on Tuesday, a day after the junta drew global condemnation for sentencing deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to jail for incitement and breaching COVID-19 rules. Wunna Maung Lwin met Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, with the men tapping elbows in a greeting before talks, government handout pictures showed.

UK Afghan evacuation chaotic and dysfunctional - whistleblower

Britain's handling of the evacuation of vulnerable Afghans from Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August was dysfunctional and chaotic, a Foreign Office whistleblower said in evidence disputed by former foreign secretary Dominic Raab. The government has repeatedly defended its airlift from Kabul against criticism that Britain potentially left thousands of eligible Afghans behind in the country after being caught out by how quickly the Afghan government fell.

Indonesia bolsters recovery efforts after volcano kills 34

Indonesian President Joko Widodo promised on Tuesday to bolster evacuation efforts and repair damaged homes after visiting the site of a volcanic eruption on Java that has killed at least 34 people. The 3,676-metre Mt. Semeru volcano erupted on Saturday sending a cloud of ash into the sky and dangerous pyroclastic flows into villages below.

Lithuania extends state of emergency at Belarus border

Lithuania's parliament on Tuesday extended a state of emergency at the country's border with Belarus and at camps hosting migrants who arrived from there until Jan. 15. EU member states accuse Belarus of encouraging illegal migrants from the Middle East, Afghanistan and Africa to cross the border into the EU in retaliation for sanctions imposed on Minsk over human rights abuses.

Beirut blast probe judge cleared to continue investigation

The probe into last year's deadly Beirut port blast has been cleared to resume after being suspended for more than a month on legal claims against its lead investigator, judge Tarek Bitar, a judicial source said. A Beirut court rejected the last of the suits preventing Bitar from questioning top officials on Tuesday.

Early indications suggest Omicron more transmissible than Delta, UK PM tells ministers

Early indications suggest that the Omicron coronavirus variant is more transmissible than the earlier Delta variant, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his top team of cabinet ministers on Tuesday. "The prime minister said it was too early to draw conclusions on the characteristics of Omicron but that early indications were that it was more transmissible than Delta," Johnson's spokesman told reporters.

Russia's Navalny says he has become a 'seamstress' in prison

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Tuesday he had joined a sewing workshop in prison and become a "seamstress", joking that the experience had changed his attitude towards feminists. Navalny, 45, said on Instagram that the authorities in his prison camp required inmates to work and gave them a choice between various roles including cooking, baking and sewing.

Kremlin expects no breakthrough at Putin-Biden talks, urges calm

The Kremlin said it expected no breakthrough later on Tuesday at virtual talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden over Ukraine, but urged people to remain calm despite mounting tensions. Biden and Putin are expected to hold a video conference at around 1500 GMT amid Western fears about a Russian troop build-up near Ukraine. Biden plans to warn Putin of severe economic consequences if Russia invades, U.S. officials said on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)