US Domestic News Roundup: Artist linked to parents of Michigan school shooter questioned by police; Tesla's Musk says Biden's EV bill shouldn't pass and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Artist linked to parents of Michigan school shooter questioned by police

Detectives on Monday questioned an artist linked to the Detroit studio where the parents of a 15-year-old accused Michigan school shooter were arrested after a manhunt, local law enforcement officials said. Andrzej Sikora, 65, was not arrested after a two-hour interview, the Oakland County Sheriff's Department said in a statement, adding that detectives searched his home and seized several digital devices.

Tesla's Musk says Biden's EV bill shouldn't pass

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk said on Monday that the U.S. Congress should not approve the Biden administration's bill to boost subsidies for electric vehicles (EVs), saying the proposal would worsen the country's budget deficit. The billionaire entrepreneur is escalating criticism about the administration and Democrats for a proposal to give union-made, U.S.-built electric vehicles an additional $4,500 tax incentive. Tesla and foreign automakers do not have unions at their U.S. factories.

Jury in Ghislaine Maxwell trial to see photos depicting her relationship with Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial was set to enter its seventh day on Tuesday, with prosecutors expected to show jurors photographs depicting the British socialite's relationship with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan denied a request by Maxwell's attorney on Monday to bar the photos, which FBI agents found on compact disks seized from Epstein's Manhattan home during a July 2019 search. Epstein was arrested on sex abuse charges that month, and died by suicide in jail weeks later.

U.S. observes 80th anniversary of attack on Pearl Harbor

The United States will mark the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the U.S. naval base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Tuesday. The attack on Dec. 7, 1941, shook a country that had been so focused on World War Two in Europe that it had lost sight of the threat posed by Japan, according to historians.

Republican McConnell says he will probably support Powell's Fed nomination

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday he would probably end up supporting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's nomination for a second four-year term. Speaking at a Wall Street Journal event, McConnell said: "We don't have a president who is likely to nominate somebody for the Fed that would be my first choice and I'm probably going to end up supporting Powell."

VP Harris to promote maternal health in White House event

Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday will host a meeting to promote improvements in U.S. maternal health with guests including Democratic Senator Cory Booker to U.S. Olympian Allyson Felix. The United States has the highest maternal mortality rate of any wealthy nation in the world, and rates have worsened over the past 20 years, the White House said.

Instagram, ahead of U.S. Senate hearing, tightens teen protection measures

Instagram said on Tuesday it will be stricter about the types of content it recommends to teens in the photo-sharing app and will nudge them toward different areas if they dwell on one topic for a long time. In a blog post, the social media service announced a slew of changes for teen users. Instagram head Adam Mosseri is due to testify in a Congressional hearing on Wednesday about protecting kids online.

U.S. House could vote to hike debt limit this week, senior Democrat says

The U.S. House of Representatives could vote this week to raise the federal government's $28.9 trillion debt limit, the chamber's No. 2 Democrat told reporters on Monday, without providing details on how such an effort might unfold. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has urged Congress to act by Dec. 15 and a bipartisan think tank warned last week the U.S. government could run out of ways to cover its obligations by late this month, which would trigger an unprecedented default that would rock the global financial system.

Kremlin expects no breakthrough at Putin-Biden talks, urges calm

The Kremlin said it expected no breakthrough later on Tuesday at virtual talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden over Ukraine, but urged people to remain calm despite mounting tensions. Biden and Putin are expected to hold a video conference at around 1500 GMT amid Western fears about a Russian troop build-up near Ukraine. Biden plans to warn Putin of severe economic consequences if Russia invades, U.S. officials said on Monday.

U.S. ends probe into Emmett Till lynching, unable to prove witness lied

The U.S. government on Monday said it failed to prove a crucial witness lied 66 years ago in the lynching death of Black teen Emmett Till in Mississippi, closing without charges its probe into the killing that helped ignite the civil rights movement. The Justice Department had reopened its investigation into the case in 2018 after publication of the book "The Blood of Emmett Till" by Duke University Professor Timothy Tyson.

