Two dead, 25 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in HP's Chamba

A pick-up vehicle fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Tuesday, leaving two people dead and 25 others injured, a district official said.

The accident took place at Bharari at Sarog Nala near Bharai, which comes under the jurisdiction of Chowari police station, Chamba Deputy Commissioner Rana said.

The deputy commissioner told PTI that a total of 27 people, including the driver, were travelling in the vehicle.

Two casualties have been reported, while 25 sustained injuries, he said, adding that the injured have been admitted at Chowari Hospital.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over the deaths.

Thakur directed the district administration to provide immediate relief to the affected families, an official spokesperson said.

The chief minister assured that all possible help would be provided to the affected families.

Thakur prayed to the almighty to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

