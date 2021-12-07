Mamata asks civic body administrators to take up more responsibility

Asking administrators of different civic bodies of the state to take up more responsibility and work hard, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the pending municipal polls would be held soon.

The five-year term of elected representatives who run over 100 municipalities and corporations of the state ended in the last two years, but elections could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These civic bodies are run by administrators appointed by the state government. Election to Kolkata Municipal Corporation will be held on December 19 while the schedule of elections to the 111 municipal bodies is yet to be finalised. Speaking at an administrative review meeting of two districts of Uttar Dinajpur and Dakshin Dinajpur here, Banerjee said that elections would be held in two to three months. ''I will ask the administrators to take up more responsibilities as the elections will be held soon. We will hold the polls within the next two to three months. I am thinking about those civic bodies where polls are pending,'' Banerjee said. She further enquired about the dates scheduled for the Madhyamik exams, The West Bengal Higher Secondary council examinations, other boards (CBSE, ICSE, ISC), the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), and festivals.

The elections would be planned in such a way that they do not coincide with important events, the chief minister said. ''The Home Secretary must prepare a list of these dates and give it to me,'' she said. The West Bengal State Election Commission Act, 1994 provides that the state government shall, in consultation, with the SEC, by notification, fix the date or dates on which, and the hours during which, the polls will be taken.

