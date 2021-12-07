Dental surgeon recruitment scam: Haryana Cong seeks to gherao HPSC building in Panchkula

The Haryana Congress on Tuesday held a demonstration in Panchkula against the “corruption” in the recruitment of dental surgeons in the state and reiterated their demand for a judicial probe into it to unravel the alleged complicity of higher-ups in it.

The state Congress leaders reiterated the demand while terming the dismissal of a suspended deputy secretary of the Haryana Public Service Commission, arrested earlier for allegedly taking bribes to manipulate marks of candidates for their recruitment, a cover-up exercise.

Senior Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kumari Selja and Vivek Bansal, who led the protest in Panchkula, seeking to gherao the HPSC office, were briefly detained along with some other leaders.

Police took the leaders to the Panchkula police lines from where they were let off later.

The other leaders who participated in the protest included former state ministers Kiran Choudhary and Ajay Singh Yadav and senior leaders Kuldeep Bishnoi, Chander Mohan and Rahubir Singh Kadian, besides many MLAs from Haryana.

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja later told reporters in Panchkula that police had briefly detained them.

She said they were going to gherao the HPSC building complex in a peaceful manner but they were detained and taken in a bus to the police lines in Panchkula from where they were let off later.

On the alleged scam, she said, “We have been right from the beginning saying that such a scam is not possible without the patronage of those at the helm. This is why we have demanded a high court-monitored independent probe so that truth comes out”.

“This is a deep-rooted conspiracy. Taking action against two-three officials alone will not do,” she said.

Surjewala said the Congress party will continue to raise the voice of the Haryana youths.

“This fight will continue till youths of Haryana get justice,” he said.

On Nagar's dismissal, he said, “By dismissing an official, they cannot cover up the scam.” Bansal, who is the party's in-charge of Haryana affairs, alleged the BJP-JJP government is playing with the future of youths in the state.

“We want an independent probe so that the truth comes out,” he said.

Selja alleged that ever since the BJP-led government has come to power, there have been numerous scams including the liquor scam.

Referring to the latest “scam”, she said, “It is unthinkable that HPSC deputy secretary would have been operating it independently without patronage from those at the helm.” HSPC Deputy Secretary Anil Nagar, arrested earlier for allegedly taking bribes to manipulate marks of candidates for their recruitment as dental surgeons, was sacked on Tuesday.

