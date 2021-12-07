Left Menu

J-K: Delimitation will be completed as early as possible, says MoS Home

Stating that the delimitation of Assembly and Parliament constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir will be completed as early as possible, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai said on Tuesday that the Delimitation Commission held extensive consultation with various stakeholders in the Union Territory.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 19:27 IST
J-K: Delimitation will be completed as early as possible, says MoS Home
MoS Home Nityanand Rai (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Stating that the delimitation of Assembly and Parliament constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir will be completed as early as possible, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai said on Tuesday that the Delimitation Commission held extensive consultation with various stakeholders in the Union Territory. The Government has constituted a Delimitation Commission headed by Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Prakash Desai for the purpose of delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Replying to MP Satyadev Pachauri's question, Rai informed Lok Sabha, "The delimitation Commission has been formed under Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Prakash Desai. The Commission has held extensive consultation with various stakeholders like State Election Commissioner of UT of Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Secretary, Registrar General of India, Surveyor General of India, District Election Officers of all 20 districts. The purpose is the delimitation of Assembly and Parliament constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir." The endeavour of the Commission is to complete the said exercise as early as possible, he said.

He further said, "The commission visited various places in Jammu and Kashmir from July 6 to 9, 2021 to receive inputs from the stakeholders." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021