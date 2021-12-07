Congress stages protest against Centre, Delhi govt over price rise, unemployment

Congress leaders and workers on Tuesday staged a protest at Jantar Mantar against the central and the Delhi governments on a host of issues, including price rise and unemployment.

The Modi government at the Centre and the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi are cashing in on the misery of the people, Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said.

Delhiites are struggling to manage their daily existence as prices of all the essential goods, including vegetables and edible oil, have sky-rocketed, he added.

The anti-people policies of the Modi and the Kejriwal governments have resulted in price rise and unemployment, Delhi Congress in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil alleged.

Despite crude prices falling in the international market, the Modi government has not reduced excise duty commensurately.

''The nominal reduction in excise duty announced by the Centre has not helped bring down soaring prices of essential goods,'' he said.

Gohil said the Delhi chief minister tours assembly poll-bound states, promising ''freebies'', but has not reduced VAT on diesel in Delhi and the ''meagre'' reduction of VAT on petrol has made no impact on the prices of essential goods.

Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury charged that the Modi government was ''flouting'' all democratic norms in Parliament, and trying to ''crush'' the voice of the Opposition.

''Twelve MPs of Rajya Sabha have been undemocratically suspended but they will not apologise as they have not made any mistake,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)