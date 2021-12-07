Left Menu

Punjab polls: Amarinder meets BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat

He held a one-on-one meeting with the former chief minister at the latters farm house in Mohalis Siswan.Met with Union Minister for Jal Shakti BJP4India election Incharge for Punjab Gajendra Singh Shekhawat ji at my residence today.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-12-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 19:44 IST
Punjab polls: Amarinder meets BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat
  • Country:
  • India

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday met over lunch and are learnt to have discussed possible seat-sharing arrangement for the Punjab Assembly polls. Shekhawat, a Union minister, is the BJP's in-charge for the Punjab polls. He held a one-on-one meeting with the former chief minister at the latter's farm house in Mohali's Siswan.

''Met with Union Minister for Jal Shakti & @BJP4India election Incharge for Punjab Gajendra Singh Shekhawat ji at my residence today. @gssjodhpur,'' said Amarinder Singh in a tweet.

The former CM also shared his photograph with Shekahwat on his Twitter handle.

In his tweet, Shekhawat said, ''Met with@capt_amarinder ji at his residence today. Discussed present political scenario of Punjab.'' The meeting between both leaders lasted for about an hour and they are learnt to have discussed issues relating to the Assembly elections, said sources. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday had said the BJP was in talks with Amarinder Singh and former Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa to forge an alliance with their parties ahead of the state assembly polls.

Amarinder Singh had quit the Congress after his unceremonious exit as the state chief minister in September.

Later, he floated his own party, Punjab Lok Congress, to fight the elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021