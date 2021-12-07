Left Menu

LJD to contest from 19 districts in upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 20:40 IST
LJD to contest from 19 districts in upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls
  • Country:
  • India

The Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) on Tuesday said it will contest from 19 districts in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and will initiate talks for an alliance with the Samajwadi Party and the Congress for the polls.

In a statement issued by its National General Secretary Javed Raza and Rajya Sabha member M V Shreyams Kumar, the party said initial talks are going on with CPM, CPI and Forward Block, among others, for an alliance and more political parties are expected to join the alliance.

The party's patron Sharad Yadav has been authorised to initiate alliance talks with the Samajwadi Party and the Congress for the state polls, the statement said.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are likely to be announced early next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021