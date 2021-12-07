Odisha Assembly passes resolution demanding first war of Independence status to ‘Paika Bidroha’

The Odisha Assembly Tuesday passed a resolution authorising the state government to move the Centre for declaring the 1817 ‘Paika Bidroha’ as the first war of Independence. Minister of State for Culture and Tourism J P Panigrahi introduced the resolution in the House. The resolution was passed through voice vote amid ruckus by the opposition BJP and Congress members who were raising slogans demanding the removal and arrest of Minister of State for Home, D S Mishra, for his alleged closeness with the prime accused in the Kalahandi woman teacher’s kidnap and murder case.

The ‘Paika Bidroha’ also known as the ‘Paika Rebellion’ was the first organised armed rebellion against British rule, about 40 years before the revolt of 1857, the state government claimed.

The resolution was passed, a day after the ruling BJD raised the issue in the Assembly, and party MPs submitted a memorandum to the Union Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal in New Delhi.

The 'Paika Bidroha' led the path in energising and mobilising the people of India and created strong resistance against the British Raj, which ultimately led to the British having to leave India and India gaining its independence from foreign rule, the BJD said in a memorandum to the Union minister.

Replying to a question of BJD MP Prashanta Nanda on December 2, Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy had informed the Rajya Sabha that the ‘Paika Rebellion’ in 1817 could not be called the ‘first war of Independence’. The Union minister had said that as per recommendations of the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), under the Education Ministry, the ‘Paika Rebellion’ could not be called the first war of Independence.

However, Reddy said, considering the rebellion as the beginning of a popular uprising against the British, it would be included as part of the curriculum for CBSE class 8 students. The state Cabinet had passed a resolution in 2017 to formally approach the Centre to declare the ‘Paika Bidroha’ as the first war of Independence. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had also submitted a memorandum to the Centre on the issue the next day after the Cabinet meeting.

