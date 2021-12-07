Left Menu

Putin and Biden begin virtual talks on Ukraine - Russian state TV

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-12-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 20:47 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday began virtual talks on Ukraine and other subjects amid Western fears that Moscow plans to attack its southern neighbour, Russian state TV reported.

Biden will tell Putin that Russia and its banks could be hit with the toughest economic sanctions yet if it invades Ukraine, U.S. officials said before the video conference.

The Kremlin, which said before the meeting it did not expect any breakthroughs, has denied planning to attack Ukraine and has said its troop posture is purely defensive.

