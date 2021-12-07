Putin and Biden begin virtual talks on Ukraine - Russian state TV
- Russia
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday began virtual talks on Ukraine and other subjects amid Western fears that Moscow plans to attack its southern neighbour, Russian state TV reported.
Biden will tell Putin that Russia and its banks could be hit with the toughest economic sanctions yet if it invades Ukraine, U.S. officials said before the video conference.
The Kremlin, which said before the meeting it did not expect any breakthroughs, has denied planning to attack Ukraine and has said its troop posture is purely defensive.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
