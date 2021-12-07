Vote against BJP for further cut in fuel rates: Baghel to farmers

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday exhorted farmers to vote for the BJP's defeat in the UP Assembly polls if they want further reduction in fuel prices. The leader claimed that the Centre reduced diesel prices by Rs 10 per litre recently after losing bypolls in some states. If farmers want further cut in diesel rate, then this time they will have to defeat the BJP, the Chhattisgarh CM said addressing a farmers' convention organised by the Congress in Rudhauli of Bhanpur tehsil. On his government in Chhattisgarh, he said as soon as the Congress came to power, loans of thousands of farmers were waived while paddy and wheat was procured at Rs 2,500 per quintal. ''The Congress does what it says. Whoever is fielded by the Congress, make him victorious by pressing the button for him,'' he said. Taking a swipe at UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Baghel said he is getting his photo clicked while feeding jaggery to a cow but in his regime, the cattle live on the roads and in the fields. ''Farmers are finding it difficult to guard their fields. We have purchased 54 lakh tonnes of cow dung from farmers in one year under the Godhan Nyay Yojana in Chhattisgarh. The Congress works for poor farmers, labourers and the youth,'' he said. The leader also claimed that the BJP believes in divide and rule. People of Uttar Pradesh have seen the result by voting in the name of caste and religion, he added. Referring to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, which had left eight people, including four farmers, dead, he alleged that a ''minister's son crushed farmers under the wheels of his jeep''. The incident had taken place on October 3 when farmers were protesting over Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit there.

Four farmers were mowed down by a car allegedly carrying BJP workers. Police have arrested Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish in connection with the case.

