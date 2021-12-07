UP polls: Congress to release 'charge sheet' against rival parties

The Congress will release a ''charge sheet'' to ''expose'' rival parties over promises made by them to the public in Uttar Pradesh in the past over three decades, a statement said on Tuesday. According to a party spokesman, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is also likely to release on Wednesday the party's manifesto for women. The decision over the release of the ''charge sheet'' was taken at a meeting held in the presence of Priyanka Gandhi, the statement said. It was decided that shortcomings of the successive non-Congress governments led by the BJP, SP and the BSP be effectively highlighted ahead of the Assembly elections. It was decided that a ''charge sheet'' on all issues be compiled and a roadmap for exposing them be worked out to bring out the truth before people, the statement said.

