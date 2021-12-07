Left Menu

Ex-Gujarat chief secretary Mukim appointed as new GERC chairman

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-12-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 22:02 IST
Ex-Gujarat chief secretary Mukim appointed as new GERC chairman
  • Country:
  • India

Former Gujarat chief secretary Anil Mukim was on Tuesday appointed as the new chairperson of the Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC) by the state government, as per official notification.

60-year-old Mukim, a 1985-batch IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, retired as the state chief secretary in August this year.

The Gujarat government had constituted a selection committee for ''recommending suitable names'' for the post of GERC chairperson, the notification said, adding that Mukim was one of the two names suggested by the panel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021