Ex-Gujarat chief secretary Mukim appointed as new GERC chairman

Former Gujarat chief secretary Anil Mukim was on Tuesday appointed as the new chairperson of the Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC) by the state government, as per official notification.

60-year-old Mukim, a 1985-batch IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, retired as the state chief secretary in August this year.

The Gujarat government had constituted a selection committee for ''recommending suitable names'' for the post of GERC chairperson, the notification said, adding that Mukim was one of the two names suggested by the panel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)