Veteran teacher Nanda Prusty dies in Odisha; tributes pour in

Centenarian teacher from Odisha, Nanda Prusty, who had been educating children and village elders free of cost for the last seven decades, died at a hospital in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, a family member said.

The 104-year-old teacher, popularly known as ‘Nanda Master’, was bestowed with the Padma Shri on November 9 for his long contribution in the field of education and social service.

Just before receiving the award, Prusty had raised his hands to bless President Ram Nath Kovind, who bowed his head with folded hands, pictures of which had gone viral on social media.

Though he could study only till Class 8 owing to his family’s financial condition, he continued imparting teaching to primary school students and villagers with great enthusiasm. A resident of Kantira village in Sukinda block of Jajpur district, Prusty was admitted to a community health centre on November 29 after he complained of cough and cold, and old-age-related problems. He was shifted to the district headquarters hospital after his condition deteriorated on the same night.

The veteran teacher had tested positive for COVID-19 on November 30, following which was shifted to a private hospital in the state capital last Saturday.

“He passed away at 1.28 pm today,” his grandson Khageswar Prusty and hospital authorities said. Nanda Prusty is survived by two sons.

President Kovind expressed sadness at his demise and expressed condolences to his family and admirers, saying “Nanda Sir” had spread the joy of education with dedication.

“His gesture of blessing me when I conferred him with Padma Shri last month will remain etched in my memory,” the president tweeted. “May his rich legacy endure!” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the much-respected “Nanda Sir” would be remembered for generations due to his efforts to spread the joys of education in Odisha.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that the nation “will always remember this noble soul for his selfless service”.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Nanda Prusty’s demise was an irreparable loss not only to Odisha but the whole education community of the country.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved family.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik posted on social media that his valuable contribution to education and lifelong sacrifice would remain an ideal forever.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)