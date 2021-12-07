Punjab election: State Election panel to conduct webcasting to avoid violations of code of conduct

To prevent any kind of alleged poll-related model code of conduct violations during the upcoming Punjab Assembly Elections 2022, the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer, on the directions of the Election Commission of India, will arrange webcasting in all the 24,689 polling stations in the state, said a press release. "This is for the first time that 100% webcasting will be done at all the polling stations in Punjab," said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Punjab Dr S Karuna Raju on Tuesday.

The CEO, accompanied by Additional CEO Amandeep Kaur, was chairing a meeting with representatives of all Political Parties to know about the concerns and worry list, Special Summary Revision and preparedness of upcoming Assembly Elections. At the beginning of the meeting, all the political parties were informed about the election preparedness for the forthcoming Assembly Elections 2022. Responding to a question by the Political Party representative on security during elections, Dr Raju said that security aspects to identify vulnerable areas are being reviewed and final assessment to demand Central Para Military Forces will be sent to ECI by December 10, 2021. The additional force will be deployed in critical polling booths and vulnerable pockets, he added.

He also asked representatives of Political Parties to inform him or his office, 'if anyone is allegedly using liquor or money power to induce voters' or 'matters of irregularities in voting' or any other illegal activities come into their notice. Dr Raju said that he is taking weekly meetings with the DCs, CPs/SSPs and EROs of the state to review the status of execution of non-bailable warrant cases, parole jumpers, troublemakers and suspected drug peddlers. He said that the process to deposit licensed firearms has also been started in each district and they will ensure that at least 95 per cent to 98 per cent weapons will be deposited at police stations or gun houses.

Dr Raju informed that over 2.5 lakh employees will be deputed in the state to conduct these elections and they are undergoing training. He apprised political parties that all-out efforts are being made for giving wide publicity to electors for making their votes. He informed that any new voter can register their vote by approaching the Booth Level Officer or using the Voter Helpline Mobile Application.

Political parties expressed satisfaction at the pace of preparations for the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 and they assured to share their apprehensions with the CEO. Meanwhile, various activities under SVEEP are being conducted in all the districts to encourage maximum voters to exercise their franchise. (ANI)

