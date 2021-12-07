Kejriwal deceiving Punjabis as was done by Congress: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged on Tuesday that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is ''deceiving'' Punjabis just like the Congress did by asking women to fill up forms to get Rs 1,000 per month.

Addressing two rallies at Tapa and Sunam, Badal said, ''Earlier, (former chief minister) Amarinder Singh also got forms filled to give jobs to each household in Punjab. You know the outcome. Now, Kejriwal is going down the same path by launching bogus camps for filling up forms to avail the Rs 1,000 monthly allowance announced by his party for women.'' ''I want to ask Kejriwal, will only those women who fill up the forms get the benefit of the scheme? If not, then why are you trying to fool Punjabis in this manner?'' he asked.

Badal also questioned the Delhi chief minister as to why had he not implemented the scheme in the national capital.

Kejriwal wants to rule Punjab by ''hook or by crook'', he alleged.

''That is why the AAP has not announced any chief ministerial candidate. It will announce the name of a dummy so that Kejriwal can grab the chief minister's chair himself if elected to power,'' Badal said.

He said Punjabis have, however, seen through this ''conspiracy'' and would never ''tolerate a rank outsider as their chief minister''.

''That is why people are leaving the AAP in droves,'' the former Punjab deputy chief minister said, adding, ''You will see further desertions in the coming days.'' Kejriwal launched a registration drive in Punjab on Tuesday following his promise that Rs 1,000 would be given to women every month if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) comes to power in the state after the 2022 Assembly polls.

Taking on Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Badal said, ''He is trying to depict himself as an aam aadmi (common man), whereas the fact is that he has amassed huge wealth by delineating illegal colonies in the Kharar-Ropar belt, besides engaging in sand mining and various other forms of corruption.'' He claimed that the announcements made by the chief minister are a ''sham'' and are being ''ridiculed'' all over the state.

''Channi claims that sand is being sold at Rs 5.5 per cubic foot, but the actual price is Rs 25 per cubic foot. Similarly, he is going around announcing projects worth thousands of crores of rupees but no money is being released for the same. All announcements of Channi remain only on the paper,'' Badal said.

