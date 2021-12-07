Assembly turns into a “Dharna stal” as logjam continues for 6th day over woman teacher’s murder case

Odisha Assembly Tuesday virtually turned into a `Dharna Sthal' (space for agitation) with MLAs of all three major parties including from the treasury bench, beating gongs, displaying placards, banners and performing puja seeking divine blessings as a logjam continued for the 6th consecutive days over the murder of a woman teacher from Kalahandi. The chaotic condition in the Assembly began as soon as the House met in the morning. While BJP members wearing black scarves beat gongs and bells as a mark of protest, the opposition Congress MLAs trooped into the well of the house with placards. The ruling BJD members also joined the bandwagon, entering the well with ‘Ganga Jal” which they sprinkled on opposition members seeking divine blessings to bring back good sense among the BJP and Congress MLAs. Unable to run the House, Speaker S N Patro first adjourned the proceeding till 4 PM and later for the whole day. However, he allowed the Minister of State for Culture and Tourism to move a resolution on the state’s demand for according the First War of Independence Status to the `Paika Bidroha' (revolt by traditional soldiers), which was passed during the din in the well. “I am helpless as the members are not prepared for discussion. What can the Speaker do when all members become unruly? If one or two or maybe six become unruly, the Speaker may take action against them. If all become unruly, can I punish (everyone),” Patro asked reporters as the 6th day of the proceeding was also washed away. Though Speaker convened an all party meeting to resolve the deadlock, the opposition members did not turn up, said ruling party chief whip Pramila Mallick. “We beat gongs and bells in the House and outside in order to wake the Chief Minister, who is in deep slumber. He has turned a ‘Dhrutarastra’ (Blind king Dhitarashtra) and his two minister, DS Mishra and Pratap Jena, have became ‘Duryodhana and Dhussasana’ of Mahabharat,” said B C Sethi, the BJP’s deputy leader in the Assembly. “While the CM is going round districts and attending hockey programme in Kalinga Stadum, he is not visible in the Assembly. Is CM scared of facing the Assembly? ,” he asked. BJD chief whip Pramila Mallick, hwoever, rejected Sethi’s allegation and said the CM is attending the assembly through virtual mode from his residence. ''Keeping in view the Covid situation, many people work through virtual mode,” she said.

Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra said: “Inspite of an overwhelming majority in the assembly, the chief minister is scared to face and debate the opposition.” Though the Speaker had accepted a notice of the Congress for discussion on admissibility of an adjournment motion in the assembly on the woman teacher's murder case, it could not be held as the proceeding was adjourned. Parliamentary Affairs Minister B K Arukha was scheduled to reply to the debate on behalf of the Chief Minister, who is also in charge of Home department.

Denouncing the BJP’s gong beating act in the Well of the House, BJD MLA P K Deb described the saffron party as ''Bharatiya Jatra (theatre) Party''.

Congress members, who went on a 'Parikrama' (ritualistic clockwise walk) of the Assembly building after the House was adjourned, demanded that the MoS, Home D S Mishra should be immediately sacked and arrested for his alleged role in the Kalahandi woman teacher’s murder case.

After adjournment of the House, the BJD members sat on a dharna near Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Assembly premises and raised slogans against central negligence towards Odisha and price rise of essential commodities. While BJP members performed puja on the Assembly premises by putting a photograph of Lord jagannath and distributed “Mahaprasad” among members and media persons. “We hope Lord Jagannth will give good sense to the Chief Minister and he will give justice to the woman teacher by conducting a neutral investigation after sacking the MoS, Home, Mishra,” said BJP lawmaker L B Mohapatra. PTI AAM JRC JRC

