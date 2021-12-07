Mamata snubs TMC MLA for demanding separate Islampur district

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday snubbed TMC MLA Abdul Karim Chowdhury for demanding that Islampur, which he represents, be carved out of Uttar Dinajpur and be made a separate district at an administrative review meeting held here and ruled out the demand.

Terming Karim's attitude as “cheap”, a visibly peeved Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, asked the Islampur MLA to concentrate on working for the people instead. “Such a demand should not be made in an administrative meeting. Don't talk cheap. Uttar Dinajpur is a small district and has two subdivisions. Islampur subdivision is already there .... There is a lot of work to be done to make a district. Moreover the distance from Raiganj (district hq) to Islampur is not much,” she said.

Continuing with her admonition, Banerjee referred to the demand for a Sundarbans district. “You (Chowdhury) see how big that area is. You have won the elections, now work for the people. That (a separate Islampur district) will not happen now''.

“If the MLAs think they will speak whatever they want, then I will not allow the legislators to speak ... They will tell me to make a district in their house,” she fumed.

Banerjee announced the launching of 'Artisan' credit cards which will help the craftsmen earn special benefits.

She inquired whether Students' Credit Cards had been given to all the beneficiaries and directed officials to speed up the disbursal to those who are yet to get them.

