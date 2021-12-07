Left Menu

ED questions Maharashtra minister Tanpure

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday recorded the statement of Maharashtra Minister of State for Urban Development Prajakt Tanpure in connection with the purchase of a sugar mill in the Ahmednagar district.Tanpure, an NCP leader, appeared before the agencys office here in the afternoon.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 23:50 IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday recorded the statement of Maharashtra Minister of State for Urban Development Prajakt Tanpure in connection with the purchase of a sugar mill in the Ahmednagar district.

Tanpure, an NCP leader, appeared before the agency's office here in the afternoon. ED officials began recording his statement around 3 pm and he left the office around 10.15 pm, sources said.

Speaking to the media outside the ED office, Tanpure said, ''Whatever I wanted to tell them (the ED), I have told them by providing proof. If they have some queries, I can come again.

''I have given satisfactory answers to their questions,'' the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

