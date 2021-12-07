ED questions Maharashtra minister Tanpure

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday recorded the statement of Maharashtra Minister of State for Urban Development Prajakt Tanpure in connection with the purchase of a sugar mill in the Ahmednagar district.

Tanpure, an NCP leader, appeared before the agency's office here in the afternoon. ED officials began recording his statement around 3 pm and he left the office around 10.15 pm, sources said.

Speaking to the media outside the ED office, Tanpure said, ''Whatever I wanted to tell them (the ED), I have told them by providing proof. If they have some queries, I can come again.

''I have given satisfactory answers to their questions,'' the minister added.

