Biden voiced concerns over Russian actions in Ukraine in meeting with Putin -White House

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 00:00 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden voiced deep concerns on Tuesday over Russia's actions in Ukraine in a video meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the White House said.

"President Biden voiced the deep concerns of the United States and our European Allies about Russia’s escalation of forces surrounding Ukraine and made clear that the U.S. and our allies would respond with strong economic and other measures in the event of military escalation," a White House statement said. Biden reiterated his support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and called for de-escalation and a return to diplomacy, the statement said.

The two leaders also discussed the U.S.-Russia dialogue on Strategic Stability, ransomware and Iran, the White House said, during their two-hour meeting.

