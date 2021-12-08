Left Menu

Ukraine thanks Biden for support, urges Russia to ease tensions by diplomatic means

Ukraine is grateful for U.S. President Joe Biden's support and urges Russia to use diplomatic means to ease regional tensions, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2021 01:08 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 01:08 IST
Ukraine is grateful for U.S. President Joe Biden's support and urges Russia to use diplomatic means to ease regional tensions, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff said on Tuesday. In the first official remarks by Kyiv after Biden spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin, adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said the Biden-Putin call had not produced "sensations".

"We are grateful to President Biden for his unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said in a statement. "We support President Biden's call on the Russian leader to return to diplomatic instruments and ensure de-escalation in our region. We will continue to coordinate with the American side to achieve concrete results in the interests of Ukraine."

