Left Menu

Cheese and wine? UK PM's staff joked about alleged lockdown party

To lie and to laugh about those lies is shameful," Starmer said in a statement. "The Prime Minister now needs to come clean, and apologise." Speaking before ITV released the video, Johnson said he was satisfied that no COVID lockdown restrictions had been broken. "The guidelines were followed at all times," Johnson told broadcasters on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2021 01:13 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 01:13 IST
Cheese and wine? UK PM's staff joked about alleged lockdown party

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's staff appeared to joke about holding a Christmas party last year while much of the country faced tough COVID-19 restrictions, in a leaked video released by broadcaster ITV on Tuesday.

Johnson has faced questions and criticism since the Mirror newspaper reported last week there were many social gatherings at Johnson's 10 Downing Street office over the Christmas period. In the video from Dec. 22, 2020, Johnson's staff hold a mock press conference and appear to joke about holding a Christmas party.

Allegra Stratton, who was Johnson's press secretary and is now his COP26 climate conference spokeswoman, laughs as she fends off questions about a "Downing Street Christmas party on Friday night". She asks "is cheese and wine alright?" when one staffer suggests it as an alternative to the word "party," before she adds "this fictional party was a business meeting, and it was not socially distanced."

Leader of the opposition Labour Party Keir Starmer said the video was an insult to those who had followed lockdown rules when it meant being separated from their families over Christmas. "They had a right to expect that the government was doing the same. To lie and to laugh about those lies is shameful," Starmer said in a statement.

"The Prime Minister now needs to come clean, and apologise." Speaking before ITV released the video, Johnson said he was satisfied that no COVID lockdown restrictions had been broken.

"The guidelines were followed at all times," Johnson told broadcasters on Tuesday. "I have satisfied myself that the guidelines were followed at all times."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global
4
Researchers find first human evidence of how memories form

Researchers find first human evidence of how memories form

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021