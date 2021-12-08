France, U.S., Britain, Germany and Italy are 'vigilant' towards Russia on Ukraine -Elysee

France and its western allies Italy, Germany, Britain and the United States will remain "vigilant" regarding Russia's potential "aggressive initiatives" towards Ukraine, the Elysee presidential office said on Tuesday.

"The five leaders reaffirmed their determination to work together to guarantee Ukraine's sovereignty and ensure its stability and security", the Elysee said after a call President Emmanuel Macron held with his counterparts of the so-called "QINT" group.

"In this respect, they remain vigilant on aggressive initiatives that could be taken by Russia towards Ukraine."

