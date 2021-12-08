Sullivan says if Russia invades Ukraine, U.S. and its allies will respond with economic measures

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier today if Russia invades Ukraine, the United States and its allies will respond with economic measures.

Biden warned Putin https://www.reuters.com/markets/currencies/biden-putin-set-crucial-call-over-ukraine-2021-12-07 of "strong economic and other measures" as punishment should Moscow start a military conflict. "There was a lot of give and take, there was no finger-wagging, but the president was crystal clear where the United States stands on all of these issues," Sullivan told reporters.

