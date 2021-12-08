Biden to tap more nominees for Fed this month -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2021 02:48 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 02:48 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden plans to put forward more nominees for open positions on the Federal Reserve Board by the end of the month, the White House said on Tuesday.
"We hope to have those soon, and we continue to hope to have those out to you this month," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.
