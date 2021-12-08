Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Elizabeth Holmes denies misleading investors in trial testimony

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes denied making misleading statements about the blood-testing startup during cross-examination on Tuesday, as her testimony in defense against fraud charges neared its end. Former Theranos investors have testified at the trial that Holmes led them to believe the company's technology was being used by the U.S. military in the field. Under questioning from prosecutor Robert Leach, Holmes said she never made such statements to investors and that they would not have been true.

U.S. Congress boosts funding for Boeing jet fighters, ships in defense bill

U.S. lawmakers sought to increase aircraft and Navy ship purchases in an effort to field a robust military and send a signal to Russia and China in a massive annual defense bill released on Tuesday. The fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, authorizes nearly $770 billion in national defense and adds to the Pentagon's request for ship and aircraft purchases and increases troop pay.

U.S. Senate confirms Biden's border chief amid record migrant arrests

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday approved an Arizona police chief as the top border official in a near party-line vote, as President Joe Biden deals with record migrant arrests at the U.S.-Mexico border and criticism from both the right and left over his immigration policies. Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus, 61, will become commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the 60,000-person agency overseeing border security, trade and travel. CBP is parent agency of the U.S. Border Patrol, where many agents oppose https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-welcome-patrol-how-some-border-agents-are-struggling-with-bidens-policy-shift-2021-05-14 what they describe as Biden's more welcoming approach to immigration.

Trump ex-chief of staff Meadows ends cooperation with Capitol riot panel

Mark Meadows, who served as former President Donald Trump's White House chief of staff, has decided not to cooperate with the congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, and the panel said on Tuesday it is prepared to pursue contempt charges against him. Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House of Representatives Select Committee, said in a statement that the panel would take action if Meadows fails to show up for a deposition scheduled for Wednesday.

'My soul is broken' because of Ghislaine Maxwell, accuser testifies

A woman whose accusations underlie the criminal sex trafficking case against Ghislaine Maxwell testified on Tuesday that she felt "broken" after the British socialite fondled her around the time she was giving nude massages to Jeffrey Epstein at age 14. The woman, identified as Carolyn, said Maxwell would sometimes call her to schedule massages for the financier, when Epstein would touch her breasts and buttocks. He would then masturbate until he ejaculated, she said.

Omarova withdraws nomination to lead U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

Saule Omarova has withdrawn her nomination to lead a top banking regulator, the White House announced Tuesday, after facing opposition from Republicans and some moderate Democrats. Omarova withdrew her name from consideration to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency after a contentious nomination process that saw moderate Democrats express skepticism over some of her opinions, while Republicans grilled her.

U.S. Congress includes $300 million for Ukraine, addresses China in massive defense bill

U.S. lawmakers included efforts to push back against Russia and China in a massive annual defense bill released on Tuesday, proposing $300 million for Ukraine's military and a statement of support for the defense of Taiwan. But they omitted some measures that had strong support in Congress, including a proposal to impose mandatory sanctions over the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and a plan to subject women to the military draft for the first time.

Exclusive-U.S. SEC’s internal watchdog kept his job despite “serious misconduct” finding-documents

As the inspector general at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Carl Hoecker leads investigations into wrongdoing by agency staff. In one case, however, it was Hoecker himself who was under an investigation - one that concluded in 2019 with a recommendation that the agency consider firing him for “serious misconduct,” government records reviewed by Reuters show. The agency instead decided in May 2020 to suspend Hoecker without pay temporarily, for an undisclosed period. He’s back on the job as the Wall Street regulator’s internal watchdog.

U.S. FTC settles with Vyera over Daraprim, Shkreli trial still on

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and seven states on Tuesday settled claims accusing Vyera Pharmaceuticals of trying to block generic versions of its life-saving drug Daraprim, but are preparing for a Dec. 14 trial against accused mastermind Martin Shkreli. Tuesday's settlement, worth up to $40 million, addressed claims in a Jan. 2020 lawsuit that Shkreli and co-defendant Kevin Mulleady launched Vyera with a goal of buying an important drug, raising the price, and using illegal anticompetitive strategies to thwart cheaper generics.

U.S. boosters surge to all-time high on Omicron fears

Americans are lining up for booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines at a record pace, with concerns about the newly-detected Omicron coronavirus variant spurring millions to get shots, the U.S. government said on Tuesday. Just under a million people a day received booster doses of one of the three authorized vaccines last week, the highest rate since U.S. regulators gave the nod to additional shots for some adults in September, government data shows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)