Manoj Jha moves suspension of business notice in RS over repeal of AFSPA

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha moved suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, demanding discussion on the repeal of Armed Forces and Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 10:02 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 10:02 IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha moved suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, demanding discussion on the repeal of Armed Forces and Special Powers Act (AFSPA). The suspension of business notice was moved under rule 267.

In his letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jha said, "I write this to request you that the house must discuss the repeal of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) suspending all other businesses listed for the day. It is in this context that I place my request before you under Rule-267." The winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 29 and will conclude on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

