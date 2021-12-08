Suspended Opposition MPs continue to protest at Gandhi statue in Parliament

Suspended Opposition MPs of Rajya Sabha on Wednesday continued to protest at Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises demanding revocation of their suspension from the Upper House for the remaining winter session of the Parliament. The protest of the 12 suspended MPs was briefly joined by Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, Congress party MP P Chidambaram and Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev.

The suspended members are - Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of Congress; Dola Sen, Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of CPM; and, Binoy Viswam of CPI. Since their suspension, all the 12 MPs have been regularly visiting the Parliament and keep sitting near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament.

On November 29, the members were suspended for alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the monsoon session in August when marshals were called after Opposition members stormed the Well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021. Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday reiterated that if the suspended Rajya Sabha MPs apologize, their suspension will be revoked. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)