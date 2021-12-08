Left Menu

Red is colour of emotions, BJP doesn't understand emotions: Akhilesh Yadav on PM Modi's 'lal topi' jibe

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's veiled attack on the party in his 'Lal Topi' jibe, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that red is the colour of emotions which the Bharatiya Janata Party does not understand.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's veiled attack on the party in his 'Lal Topi' jibe, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that red is the colour of emotions which the Bharatiya Janata Party does not understand. Speaking to reporters here, the SP chief said, "Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has spoken about 'Lal Topi' earlier too. It is a colour of emotions, the Bharatiya Janata Party does not understand emotions. Red is the colour of revolution, change and compassion."

On Tuesday PM Modi had said in Gorakhpur, "Today, the entire Uttar Pradesh knows very well that those with red caps have been concerned with the red beacon, not with your miseries. Red caps people need power, for scams, to fill their coffers, for illegal occupations, and to give free hand to the mafia." The SP chief further said that the BJP government did not understand the emotions of the protesting farmers and the protesting MPs.

"The farmers kept protesting for so long. People lost their lives. Could the government understand the emotions of the farmers? The MPs are staging a protest here (outside the parliament), is the government able to understand their emotions? So, red is a colour of emotions," he said. "The BJP is not coming back to power in Uttar Pradesh. There is going to be a change in the state. The people of the state want to know why did the BJP government not fulfil its promises in the manifesto. The party is only trying to divert the issue in the polls," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly election is set to be held early next year. (ANI)

