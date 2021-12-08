Former Goa CM Pratapsingh Rane refutes claims of quitting Cong

Former Goa chief minister Pratapsingh Rane on Wednesday refuted the BJP’s claim that he will be quitting the Congress and joining the saffron party.

In a video message released by the Congress' Goa unit on social media, the veteran leader asserted that he will not leave the Congress.

“News that I am quitting the Congress party is false. It is their (BJP) imagination,” Rane said, referring to the speech by the BJP's Goa poll in-charge Devendra Fadnavis in Ponda on Tuesday.

“I am not leaving my party. I have been with the Congress for over 45 years. I don't think at this juncture I will think about quitting the party. I belong to the Indian National Congress,” he added.

The Congress' strength in the Goa Assembly was reduced to three on Tuesday after Ponda MLA Ravi Naik tendered his resignation.

Fadnavis had said, ''The Congress in Goa was a nano party with four MLAs. Four persons can fit in a small car like Nano. Now it has been reduced to an auto (autorickshaw) party as three MLAs are left with them. Soon with Pratapsingh Rane's blessings, the Congress will be reduced to a bicycle party, with only two persons remaining.” PTI RPS ARU ARU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)