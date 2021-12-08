Naga People's Front's MP moves suspension of business notice in RS over Nagaland firing incident

Rajya Sabha MP and Naga People's Front's leader K G Kenye moved suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday to discuss the death of civilians in the Nagaland firing incident in which at least 13 civilians have lost their lives. Several other Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha moved notices in their respective houses to discuss the firing incident.

Some Naga youth were reportedly killed in Oting village of Mon district on Saturday when they were allegedly fired at by security forces, who suspected them to be terrorists. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Sunday ordered a high-level probe into the reported killings of civilians by security forces.

The Army has expressed regret over the incident and said it is being investigated at the highest level. The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday and is likely to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)