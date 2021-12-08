PM Modi pays tributes to ninth Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur
Paying tributes to the ninth Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur on his death anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he fought against injustice till his very last breath.Guru Teg Bahadur was executed by the Mughals for his refusal to convert to Islam. He fought against injustice till his very last breath.
Guru Teg Bahadur was executed by the Mughals for his refusal to convert to Islam. ''The martyrdom of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji is an unforgettable moment in our history. He fought against injustice till his very last breath. I bow to Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji on this day. Sharing a few glimpses of my recent visit to Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi,'' Modi tweeted.
