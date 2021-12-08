TDP seeks Union govt intervention to stop 'misuse, diversion' of Central scheme funds in AP

The TDP's Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar on Wednesday sought the Union government's intervention to stop the ''rampant misuse and diversion'' of funds allocated for various Central schemes in Andhra Pradesh.

Raising the matter in the Upper House during the Zero Hour, he said in Andhra Pradesh nearly 40 Central schemes were being implemented for which a huge amount of money has been allocated on a sharing pattern.

''Some incidents have come to the notice of people, including representatives like me, that the allocated funds are misused and diverted for other schemes in Andhra Pradesh,'' Kumar said. The TDP leader alleged the YSR Congress government in Andhra Pradesh has diverted Rs 4,000 crore allocated under MGNREGA and it ''choose not to pay the bills'' of the contractors till now.

''Following court intervention, part of the bills were paid. The remaining bills remain unpaid,' Kumar added.

Further, about Rs 400 crore allocated for NTR University has been diverted. The fund allocated for the state's scheduled caste corporation as well as local bodies has also been diverted, he alleged.

Alleging ''financial anarchy'' in Andhra Pradesh, the TDP leader said, ''I request the Centre to intervene and give a direction to the state government not to misuse and divert funds of central schemes.'' The TDP leader said in the Upper House that even a Union Minister has claimed that the Andhra Pradesh government is diverting funds sanctioned under central schemes.

''The minister has stated that misuse of central scheme funds is very rampant in Andhra Pradesh. This trend in the state is very dangerous,'' he added.

