Jharkhand BJP chief Deepak Prakash slams CM Soren over corruption in friendly cricket matches

Jharkhand Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) President Deepak Prakash on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister Hemant Soren over alleged corruption of Rs 42 lakhs in two friendly cricket matches that witnessed his participation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 15:23 IST
BJP Leader Deepak Prakash . Image Credit: ANI
Jharkhand Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) President Deepak Prakash on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister Hemant Soren over alleged corruption of Rs 42 lakhs in two friendly cricket matches that witnessed his participation. The two matches, including the one in which Soren was declared the man of the match, were held in March and also witnessed the participation of MLAs and media persons.

Speaking to ANI, Prakash said, "It is unfortunate that corruption happens even in cricket matches involving Chief Minister Hemant Soren. There should be an investigation regarding the distribution of bats, balls, pads and T-shirts for the match." "It was pure corruption in the name of a game. The effort made to reward the Chief Minister by giving him man of the match is a clear indication of the prevalence of corruption in Jharkhand and even a cricket match is not untouched in it," he added.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash further said that the distribution of sports goods should be thoroughly investigated. "How many bats, how many balls and how many t-shirts were bought and distributed or not? 42 lakhs spent among only 28 players is suspicious and should be investigated for the truth to come out," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

