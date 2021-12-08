PM Modi greets Parkash Singh Badal on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted former Punjab chief minister and Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal on his 94th birthday on Wednesday, and lauded him as a respected statesman.

''Birthday greetings to one of India's most respected statesmen, Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He has worked very hard for the progress of Punjab, particularly the weaker sections of society. I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life,'' Modi tweeted.

One of the seniormost politicians of the country, Badal is widely respected for work in Punjab.

