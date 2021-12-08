Left Menu

Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi sends legal notice to BJP MLAs for defaming her

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday said she has sent a legal notice to BJP leaders Ashish Shelar and Atul Bhatkalkar and a singer for spreading lies about her comments on Veer Savarkar, in a bid to defame her and the party.

Updated: 08-12-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 15:52 IST
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday said she has sent a legal notice to BJP leaders Ashish Shelar and Atul Bhatkalkar and a singer for “spreading lies” about her comments on Veer Savarkar, in a bid to “defame” her and the party. Chaturvedi has also sought an apology from the JP MLAs and singer Bharat Balvalli, failing which she said she will initiate criminal and civil defamation proceedings against them.

Taking to Twitter, the Sena leader said on December 2, Shelar in a press conference, claimed that she had insulted Savarkar. Chaturvedi said she did not make any comment against Savarkar and that Shelar's “false accusations” have led to her loss of reputation. “I have sent a legal notice for defamation through my lawyers to @ShelarAshish @BhatkhalkarA and Bharat Balvalli for spreading deliberate lies in a bid to defame me, malign me and my party @ShivSena. They must unconditionally apologise for this shameless attempt at maligning,” Chaturvedi tweeted. Reacting to the development, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said he is ready to face 10 more legal notices by people like Chaturvedi, as he reveres Savarkar.

“She has sent a legal notice to my party colleagues and me because we criticised her. We will respond to her notice with our legal representation. We are ready to face 10 more legal notices as we revere late Savarkar,” the BJP leader said.

The party will continue to stress on her alleged statements against Savarkar on various platforms as well, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

