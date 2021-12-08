Left Menu

Kremlin says Russian, U.S. officials to follow up quickly on Putin-Biden talks

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-12-2021 16:14 IST
The Kremlin said on Wednesday said that Russian and U.S. officials would very soon start discussions on what it called the "complex confrontational situation", a day after presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden held two hours of talks focused on Ukraine. Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the two leaders would need to speak again after contacts between their officials but that no date had been set for their next exchange.

During a two-hour video call with Biden on Tuesday, Putin demanded guarantees that NATO would not expand farther eastward. The U.S. president, in turn, said the West would impose "strong economic and other measures" against Russia if it invaded Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

