Maha: Solapur deputy mayor facing multiple cases externed for two years

Police in Solapur city of Maharashtra have externed for two years Rajesh Kale, the local civic body's deputy mayor, who has multiple offences, including extortion and assault on government employees, registered against him, an official said.

He has been externed from Solapur and Osmanabad districts, and Indapur tehsil of Pune district, the police official said. However, Kale, a BJP corporator who was expelled by the party earlier this year, said that the action was taken against him out of ''political malaise'', and added that he will seek justice in the court of law against the externment order issued by the police.

The BJP had expelled Kale from the party following an offence relating to extortion was registered against him.

Police said that Kale has multiple offences registered against him and the sections are serious in nature, such as extortion, assault on government employees, threatening people and government employees of filing cases under the Atrocities Act, getting illegal works done by misusing of his position, using force to deter public servant from discharging duty.

''We have externed Kale from Solapur city, Solapur district, Osmanabad district, and Indapur tehsil of Pune district for two years,'' said DCP Dr Vaishali Kadukar from Solapur city police.

In a video message, Kale alleged, ''The action has been taken against me out of political malaise. I do not have any cases such as murder, rape, robbery and I am not involved in any illegal activities or illegal sand mining. But the work I am doing for my people, for my ward and for my city, it seems, some people cannot digest it and that is why people from all parties conspired against me.'' He said that the action/cases against him were related to his protests which he had done for his people and their work. ''I will challenge (this externment order) in the court,'' he said. BJP's city unit president Vikram Deshmukh said that Kale was expelled from the party for indiscipline earlier this year after an offence of extortion was registered against him. Kale had reportedly used abusive language against deputy commission rank officer from Solapur corporation and allegedly indulged in an extortion bid. Meanwhile, the Solapur police also externed Chetan Nagesh Gaikwad, son of an NCP corporator, who also had serious offences like murder, creating fear among people using weapons, damage to the public property registered against him. He was also externed from Solapur city and district, Osmanabad district and Indapur tehsil of Pune district, police said.

