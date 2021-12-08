Left Menu

Biden travels to Missouri to highlight U.S. infrastructure law

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 16:31 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday to draw attention to his $1 trillion program to invest in infrastructure. Biden will visit the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority to highlight the law, which invests in the country's roads, bridges and public transportation, and passed Congress last month with support from Republicans and Democrats.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said the trip was meant to demonstrate "how the president is following through on his promise to forge bipartisan consensus and prove our democracy can deliver big wins for the American people." Despite the bipartisan win on infrastructure, Biden's opinion poll numbers have sunk as Americans fret about the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.

The White House is eager to promote the bill to highlight Biden's accomplishments ahead of mid-term elections next year, when Democrats are seeking to fend off Republican efforts to win control of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate. A White House official said the White House was launching a website, Build.gov, to describe the law and a new branding phrase, “Building a Better America,” to promote it.

Biden is working to pass a separate "Build Back Better" social spending and climate change bill, which is facing an uncertain future in the U.S. Senate.

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

