366 terrorists eliminated in Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

Union Minister for State for Home affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha that 366 terrorists were eliminated in Kashmir after the abrogation of article 370.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 16:54 IST
MoS Home Nityanand Rai (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for State for Home affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha that 366 terrorists were eliminated in Kashmir after the abrogation of article 370. Rai in a written reply to Rajya Sabha on the question of Congress MP Digvijay Singh said, "366 terrorists killed, 96 Civilians also lost their life while 81 Security Forces (SFs) martyred in Kashmir after the repeal of Article 370 on 5th August 2019 till 30th November 2021."

Rai further informed the Upper House that after the repeal of Article 370, no Kashmiri Pandit/Hindu has been displaced from the valley. "However, recently some Kashmiri Pandit families, mostly women, and children, living in Kashmir have moved to the Jammu region. These families are of Govt. employees, many of whom, move to Jammu in winter as part of the movement of officials and the winter vacation in educational institutions," he further added. (ANI)

