UK Labour leader says PM Johnson caught "red-handed" over party denials
The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of "taking the public for fools" by denying that members of his staff took part in a party at a time when COVID-19 rules prohibited such gatherings. "It's obvious what happened. Ant and Dec are ahead of the prime minister on this," Keir Starmer said - referring to a popular British comedy duo who have made jokes about the outcry - to loud laughter from opposition lawmakers in parliament.
"The prime minister has been caught red-handed," Starmer said in an exchange with Johnson on the floor of the House of Commmons.
