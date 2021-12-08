Left Menu

UK Labour leader says PM Johnson caught "red-handed" over party denials

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-12-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 17:50 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of "taking the public for fools" by denying that members of his staff took part in a party at a time when COVID-19 rules prohibited such gatherings. "It's obvious what happened. Ant and Dec are ahead of the prime minister on this," Keir Starmer said - referring to a popular British comedy duo who have made jokes about the outcry - to loud laughter from opposition lawmakers in parliament.

"The prime minister has been caught red-handed," Starmer said in an exchange with Johnson on the floor of the House of Commmons.

