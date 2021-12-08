Left Menu

UK PM Johnson: Omicron is spreading much faster than any other COVID variant

UK PM Johnson: Omicron is spreading much faster than any other COVID variant
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
Omicron is spreading faster than any other coronavirus variant seen so far, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday as he urged people to get booster vaccines. "We now have, in the Omicron variant, a variant that is spreading much faster than any variant that we've seen before and that is what we need... to focus on," Johnson told lawmakers.

"That is why I ask everybody to go and get their booster jab as soon as they're called forward."

