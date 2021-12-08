Left Menu

Don't play politics over COVID measures, says UK PM Johnson

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-12-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 17:55 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged opposition politicians on Wednesday not to play politics over a video showing his staff joking about a reported party in Downing Street during a COVID-19 lockdown.

"I know that the implication that he is trying to draw, that the case that we're now investigating somehow should undermine public confidence in the measures that we are taking. But I may say to him ... I think it is a grave mistake to try to play politics with this issue," Johnson said in reply to a question from opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer.

"I don't think the public do want to see confidence in these measures undermined," Johnson told parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

