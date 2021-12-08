Don't play politics over COVID measures, says UK PM Johnson
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged opposition politicians on Wednesday not to play politics over a video showing his staff joking about a reported party in Downing Street during a COVID-19 lockdown.
"I know that the implication that he is trying to draw, that the case that we're now investigating somehow should undermine public confidence in the measures that we are taking. But I may say to him ... I think it is a grave mistake to try to play politics with this issue," Johnson said in reply to a question from opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer.
"I don't think the public do want to see confidence in these measures undermined," Johnson told parliament.
