Under fire, UK PM Johnson says he will get on with the job

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged on Wednesday to get on with the job, blaming the opposition for trying to "muddy the waters" after video emerged showing his staffers joking about a party during a COVID-19 lockdown last year.

"I am going to get on with the job and I believe that ... is the right thing to do and I think it is very, very sad that when the public need to hear clarity from their officials, from politicians, the parties opposite are trying to muddy the waters about events or non-events of a year ago," he told parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)