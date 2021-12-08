Left Menu

BJP manifesto for KMC polls stress on health, education, women safety

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-12-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 18:14 IST
The West Bengal BJP on Wednesday released its manifesto for the December 19 Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election which stressed on corruption free civic services, health, education and safety of women and children.

The manifesto stressed on ''6 S model'' - Swastha (healthy) Kolkata, Swachh (clean) Kolkata, Sikshit (educated) Kolkata, Surakshit (safe) Kolkata, Sanskritik (cultural) Kolkata, and Sobar (everyone's) Kolkata.

The manifesto was released by the Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, BJP chief spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya, BJP state vice-president Pratap Banerjee, besides Dinesh Trivedi among others.

''We wanted both KMC and the pending elections to the 112 municipalities in the state to be held at the same time. But the West Bengal government had other plans. We also wanted deployment of central forces for the civic polls but the state election commission did not accept it. Still we will contest the KMC polls with all our might and win it,'' Adhikari said.

''We have a vision for Kolkata. We want to make Kolkata a smart city with stress on education, cleanliness, health, safety and security of pedestrians, women and children,'' he said.

Bhattacharya said that nationalists like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das held the post of the Kolkata mayor during the British era and the former occupant of the post, TMC leader Firhad Hakim had failed to protect that legacy.

''Firhad Hakim has blemished the legacy. We want to protect the cultural heritage of Kolkata,'' he said.

In the manifesto the saffron party promised to set up 200 locality clinics, 10 multi-storey parking spaces, put a check on illegal constructions, ensure top class road constructions and piped drinking water to every household in the city. PTI PNT KK KK KK

