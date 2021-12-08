Left Menu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu consoles family members of K Rosaiah

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-12-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 18:16 IST
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu consoles family members of K Rosaiah
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday visited the residence of former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh K Rosaiah who died recently and consoled his family members.

Recalling his personal association, spanning several decades, with Rosaiah, Naidu said they had mutual affection for each other and used to exchange views frequently.

Rosaiah not only had good grasp of many issues but also had the ability to convey his ideas to commoners effectively, he said.

Rosaiah's record as Finance Minister in undivided AP is possibly unparalleled, he said. Though they had differences politically, they used to communicate on different issues, he said.

Both he and Rosaiah had the same view that certain traditions and principles should be followed in public life, Naidu said.

Rosaiah was a personification of Telugu culture in his attire and style which is also close to his heart, he said, expressing his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

Rosaiah (88), who had also served as Governor of Tamil Nadu, had passed away here on December 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021